5 players the Sixers could take with 24th pick

The Philadelphia 76ers did not win the NBA lottery, so their first-round pick will be pick No. 24 in the 2019 NBA Draft. Last year, Philly snagged Landry Shamet with the 26th overall pick, so there is plenty of talent hanging around at the backend of round one. Overall, Philly currently owns five picks: 24, 33, 34, 42, and 54.

So what do the Sixers need? Like most NBA teams, they could use shooting and/or versatile defenders. A point-guard, in particular, should be on their radar. And personally, I think the Sixers should be targeting high IQ and experienced college players, who can make an impact right away. This team is in "compete for an NBA championship" mode.

There are a lot of names you'll hear linked to Philly leading up to the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20th, but here are five I think Elton Brand and the Sixers' front-office should, and will, consider with pick No. 24.

5. Eric Paschall

Eric Paschall with a GROWN MAN finish pic.twitter.com/uF6uNOUZAo — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) February 21, 2019

Sixers fans probably know Paschall well, as he spent his last three college seasons at Villanova. The 6-9, 255-pound forward will turn 23 in November and will likely be able to contribute for an NBA team right away, as yet another student of the game learning from Jay Wright (see Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brusnon, etc.).

Paschall averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 36.1 minutes per game this season at Nova. He shot a very respectable 34.8-percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game, a high number for a 6-9 forward. He finished his college career as a 76.5-percent foul shooter, another good sign.

Paschall is a winning basketball player, who plays as hard as anyone, can defend multiple positions, and knock down shots. However, pick No. 24 might be a bit early for him, and with four second-round picks the Sixers may be able to snag him later in the draft.

4. Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura with the GAME-WINNER to keep No. 1 Gonzaga unbeaten -- pic.twitter.com/qCEUdQwcb0 — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2018

Hachimura is a 6-8, 21-year-old forward who played three seasons at Gonzaga. As a junior, Hachimura started for the first time and averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 boards, shooting 59.1-percent from the field and 41.7-percent from three, albeit on just 1.0 attempt per game. Hachimura is a superior athlete and a solid defender with a 7-2 wingspan, but may struggle offensively throughout his NBA career.

3. Admiral Schofield

Admiral Schofield might have just thrown down the dunk of the year -- #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/seh8KZsLey — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2019

At 6-6, 240 pounds Schofield was a four-year player at Tennessee. As a senior, Schofield averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and shot 41.8-percent from three on 4.8 attempts per game. Born in London, Schofield is worker and a leader, and would be a great addition to the Sixers' bench.

2. Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome will not be denied --#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/b5OoW9OoZV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2019

Ty Jerome is a 6-5, 21-year-old guard, who played three seasons at Virginia. Jerome is a smart player who can really do it all. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game for the National champs. For his career, Jerome shot 39.2-percent from three on 4.0 attempts and improved to 39.9-percent on 5.4 attempts this past season.

Jerome would give the Sixer a solid, reliable, high IQ, shot maker off of the bench right away.

1. Carsen Edwards

Fact: Carsen Edwards put on one of the greatest shows in NCAA Tournament history. pic.twitter.com/2WusY5bDR4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

Edwards should be the most recognizable player on this list, as the Purdue guard went for 42 points in the NCAA Tournament against Virginia, the eventual National Champions.

Edwards is a 21-year-old, 6-1, 200-pound point guard. The two-time All-Big Ten player averaged 24.3 points last season as a junior at Purdue. For his college career, Edwards shot 36.8-percent from three-point range on 7.2 attempts per game and 81.7-percent from the line, so he certainly has all of the signs of becoming a solid NBA three-point shooter.

The Sixers could certainly use a point guard capable of knocking down shots and creating on offense, which would allow Ben Simmons to play off of the ball at times if needed, but still run the offense and be able to drive and dish to Edwards for three.

Edwards may be one of the best and most polished offensive prospects in the entire draft and snagging him at No. 24 would be a big win for Philadelphia.